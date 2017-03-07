Palmyra teens charged in sexting investigation

WHTM Staff Published:

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have charged two teens following reports of sexting at Palmyra Middle School.

Charges against one 15-year-old and three 14-year-old males stem from a report made in December that alleges that several students were in possession of sexually explicit photos of other minors.

The four teens involved face misdemeanor and summary charges of transmission of a sexually explicit image by a minor.

Charges were filed through the Lebanon County Juvenile Probation Department and District Judge Carl Garver’s office.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s