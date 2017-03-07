Palmyra teens charged in sexting investigation

PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) – Police have charged two teens following reports of sexting at Palmyra Middle School.

Charges against one 15-year-old and three 14-year-old males stem from a report made in December that alleges that several students were in possession of sexually explicit photos of other minors.

The four teens involved face misdemeanor and summary charges of transmission of a sexually explicit image by a minor.

Charges were filed through the Lebanon County Juvenile Probation Department and District Judge Carl Garver’s office.

