Pa. lawmaker says bill would protect against tax hikes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker is proposing a bill that would make it more difficult for the legislature to raise taxes.

Sen. John DiSanto (R-Perry/Dauphin) says his proposal would add a Tax Limitation Amendment to the state constitution. The amendment would require a two-thirds vote to increase taxes.

DiSanto said Pennsylvanians have the 15th-highest state and local tax burden in the country. He said instead of raising taxes, the legislature should be reforming government and controlling spending.

He said the amendment would protect taxpayers from the “tax and spend culture that pervades state government.”

“Our nation’s constitution calls for supermajority votes on several matters and provides protections to individuals from tyranny of the majority,” DiSanto said in a statement Tuesday. “A tax limitation amendment would offer similar protections by preventing a narrow majority of the legislature from imposing additional taxes on already overtaxed Pennsylvanians.”

DiSanto said 30 other states have tax or expenditure limitations.

Constitutional amendments must pass in two consecutive legislative sessions and win the approval of voters in a ballot referendum.

