New program will require career-based electives for Harrisburg high school students

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A new program starting at two city schools in the fall will aim to prepare students for their eventual careers.

Tuesday, the Harrisburg School District used an annual reading event to promote different jobs in the run-up to the start of the Roar College and Career Academy Program in the 2017-18 school year.

At the Marshall Math Science Academy and other schools throughout the district, volunteers for the event, 500 Men Reading, also talked to kids about their careers and how they got there.

“I have a broad list,” Shaniya Robinson said, “and I mean a very broad list of things I want to do.”

Robinson, Maurice Hodges and Kelli Link are all 8th graders at Marshall, and all thinking about the future.

ABC27 spoke with the trio about the classes they’ve been taking in middle school, specifically those centered around career readiness.

“That’s actually really exciting and also a little worrying to think about,” Link said, “because you’re just wondering, what am I going to do with my life?”

Harrisburg schools have been focusing in recent years, through classes and activities, on getting students like them to start thinking about their careers.

And in the fall, the new academy program starts in Harrisburg High School and Sci-Tech.

“Our tagline for this whole project has been every student with a plan,” Ross Berger, the Roar program’s coordinator, said.

The academy will require students, starting sophomore year, to pick a career focus area from four options: STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math), arts and communication, business and technology or health and human services.

The fields were chosen based on what’s both available and in demand in the Midstate.

They’ll take a series of electives geared toward those paths; it’s meant to allow students to explore different opportunities, Berger said.

He said it will also, “give them an opportunity to go out and visit businesses, do some job shadowing, go to college campuses.”

“I want to become a mechanical engineer,” Hodges said confidently, explaining a video game character who built engines inspired him.

For students unlike him, though, who don’t know quite what they want to do yet, Berger said as long as they graduate with the ability to explore, the district has done its job.

“I don’t think there’s really like a young age where you can think about what you want to be when you grow up,” Robinson said. “That’s just called dreams.”

