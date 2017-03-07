Neighbors concerned as dog kennel plans to expand

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The board of commissioners in Hampden Township approved plans on Thursday for the expansion of the Greenlin Dog Kennel on Lamb’s Gap Road.

The kennel would expand to a nearly 10,000 square foot, two story building.

The kennel is surrounded by residential neighborhoods, such as Hunter’s Gate and Signal Hill, where neighbors are expressing concerns.

Neighbors are worried that the kennel, which will be able to hold up to 75 dogs, could create a noise issue. They’re also worried about the expansion affecting their property values.

Hampden Township Manager, Keith Metts, says the kennel’s owner is addressing the noise concerns, agreeing to pull the exercise yards further away from homes, construct a more soundproof building, and put in plants and privacy fences to serve as a buffer.

“If you’re going to have a facility that is located right in the middle of a residential district, I don’t understand why someone would want to make that facility bigger when there’s already noise complaints against it,” Matthew Crocker, who lives right next to the kennel, said. “We are hoping that the kennel owner stands behind his promise to keep the dogs quiet and to operate a very quiet facility.”

Metts also says the owner of the Greenlin Dog Kennel has agreed to have an on-site or on-call manager available 24/7 in order to respond to any issues.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...