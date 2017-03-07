Myerstown woman dies after crash on Route 72

JONESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A 22-year-old Myerstown woman died after a two-car crash Monday afternoon on Route 72.

Elise M. Quinones was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Sonic when she crossed from the northbound lane to the southbound lane just south of Jonestown Road in Union Township. The Chevy collided with a southbound 2017 Subaru Outback around 2:30 p.m., state police in Jonestown said.

Quinones was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center and died from her injuries, police said.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...