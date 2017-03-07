Man threatened father-in-law with baseball bat in voicemail, police say

DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man has been told not to have contact with his in-laws after police say he left one of them a threatening voicemail.

Austin L. Busser, 34, was charged with harassment and making terroristic threats.

He left a voicemail on his father-in-law’s phone and stated he would “take a (expletive) baseball bat to the side of his head,” according to the East Cocalico Township Police Department. There were other threatening statements on the message as well.

Busser, an Ephrata resident, was sent a summons to appear in court.

