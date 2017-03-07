Lawmakers discuss pros, cons of regulating online gaming

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – State lawmakers are discussing the possibility of taxing and regulating online gaming as a way to potentially raise revenue in the state.

On Tuesday, members of the House Gaming Oversight Committee and the Senate Economic and Recreational Development Committee held the first in a series of planned hearings about opening up the state’s gaming laws.

House Bill 392, which is currently in the House Gaming Oversight Committee, lays out a number of options, including regulating and taxing online gaming.

Those for the bill argue that the change could bring in hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue over the next several years.

“It’s going to bring in millions in revenue. Projected already, out of the first year, just in licensing fees alone, $100 million,” said John Pappas, Executive Director of the Poker Players Alliance. “Then, I believe it’s anticipated, year after year, somewhere between 40 and 50 million dollars in annual revenue.”

Those on the other side argued at Tuesday’s hearing that online gambling could be bad for the state’s brick and mortar casinos, resulting in job losses. They also believe revenues from taxing online gaming wouldn’t make a significant impact on the state’s budget.

“It’s kind of a myth and a panacea that doesn’t exist,” said David Cookson, with Bruning Law Group. “The reality is, gambling is not an infinite growing area. There are people who like to gamble. They go to casinos.”

The House Gaming Oversight Committee plans to hold similar hearings in the near future.

