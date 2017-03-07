Lancaster County grand jury to hear testimony in unsolved crimes

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster County District Attorney Craig Stedman says an investigative grand jury has been empaneled to hear testimony in unsolved homicides and other major crimes.

Thirty Lancaster County residents have been selected by a county judge to serve on the panel. The district attorney’s office is not disclosing which cases will be heard.

“I would classify all of them as major crime investigations which have more or less come to an impasse for whatever reason,” Stedman said in a statement Tuesday. “These cases could benefit from testimony from witnesses previously unwilling to fully cooperate and tell what they know.”

The grand jury does not have indictment ability, but witnesses subpoenaed to testify could be jailed for contempt of court if they do not cooperate.

The monthly sessions, which are closed to the public, are expected to wrap up in about 18 months. All involved are sworn to secrecy.

“Ideally, we are hoping this session brings charges and closure to victims seeking justice,” Stedman said. “At the least, we expect advancement in cases. A previously-unknown detail or two can provide police what they need to move a case forward.”

The grand jury is the fifth-ever in the county. Previous grand juries were empaneled in 1995, 2001, 2005, and 2011.

