GOP health care bill pounded by Wolf, Pennsylvania hospitals

MARC LEVY, Associated Press Published: Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Pennsylvania’s hospitals are criticizing a Republican plan in Congress to replace President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Wolf said it would leave fewer people insured, and hurt seniors, the disabled and people seeking addiction treatment. The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania says it would shift costs to the working poor, threaten coverage for Medicaid enrollees and jeopardize the ability of hospitals to maintain access to care.

Tuesday’s criticism came a day after Republicans unveiled the bill. House committee votes were scheduled for Wednesday.

The hospital association says the bill’s tax credits don’t match the support currently provided for the working poor. Wolf’s secretary for health and human services, Ted Dallas, says ending the Medicaid expansion would leave Pennsylvania with a $2.1 billion budget hole.

