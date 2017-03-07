GOP bill unlikely to settle passionate health care debate

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017, file photo, a rainbow is seen next to the White House as a cold front passes through the area in Washington. The White House is staffing up its team of lawyers as it prepares for a complicated mix of ethics issues and policy fights ahead. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The health care legislation newly revealed by House Republicans is unlikely to settle the nation’s passionate debate about the role of government in providing coverage for citizens and paying the costs.

With Republicans now controlling the White House and both chambers of Congress, the bill would drive government policy down routes long advocated by conservatives.

The course correction would take at least two years to get rolling; probably longer to show definitive results. If it falls short, it would give rise to a fresh set of health care grievances.

The legislation would limit future federal funding for Medicaid, which covers about 1 in 5 Americans. And it would loosen rules that former President Barack Obama’s law imposed for health plans directly purchased by individuals, while also scaling back insurance subsidies.

