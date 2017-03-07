FDA: Chocolate pops sold at Wegmans have undeclared peanuts

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Landies Candies Co. is recalling chocolate lollipops sold in Wegmans stores because the candy may have peanuts that aren’t listed among the ingredients.

The “Wegmans Milk Chocolate Big Ear Bunny Sucker” was sold in three-ounce packages and marked with lot #35016. The candies have an expiration date of 9-15-2017 stamped on the lower left corner.

The FDA says people who are allergic or sensitive to peanuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening reaction if they eat the lollipops. No illnesses have been reported

Consumers should return them to their store for a full refund.

