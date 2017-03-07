Etters man wanted for drug delivery resulting in death

ETTERS, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are asking for the public’s help to track down a man suspected of delivering drugs that resulted in a death.

Darren M. Robinson, 22, of Etters, also faces charges of possession with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Newberry Township police.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the police department at 717-938-2608 or email police@newberrypd.org.

