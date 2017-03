DOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in York County.

The fire is on Admire Road near Eagle Scout Road in Dover Township, according to the Northern York County Regional Police Department.

The fire call came in at 4:21 p.m., according to a York County 911 dispatcher.

No one was injured, police said.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

