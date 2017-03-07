Crash near Carlisle disrupting traffic on I-81

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A crash is disrupting traffic on Interstate 81 in Cumberland County.

The crash is in the Carlisle area near Exit 45 (College Street).

It was first reported around 7 p.m.

According to PennDOT, a tractor-trailer and other vehicles are involved.

The truck is in the center median and is reported to be leaking fuel. The vehicle was originally traveling southbound, PennDOT said.

Only minor injuries have been reported at this time.

Motorists should expect delays.

