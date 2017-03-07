Community members call for Spring Grove school board member to step down over social media posts

SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) – Dozens gathered Monday night before the Spring Grove School Board meeting to call for board member Matt Jansen to step down.

Spring Grove junior Amy Gunzelman helped organize the protest.

“(Jansen) has apologized in the past,” Gunzelman said. “But then it starts back up, and we continue to see more derogatory comments on his Twitter page.”

Gunzelman says the district’s diversity policy is weakened when a board members constantly promotes division by making negative comments against Muslims and certain women advocacy groups.

Jansen made comments last summer after a York County pastor posted a sign telling Muslims to have a happy Ramadan. He called the church and left a negative message asking the pastor how he can support a godless religion.

Jansen apologized for the remarks and attended a dinner and service at a mosque in Harrisburg. He has been accused of using a slur on a post discussing immigration.

According to Jansen, his account was hacked and he was not responsible for some of the posts.

“I never called anyone ethnically charged names,” Jansen said. “That is not what I do, and I am not a racist. It’s not in my heart.”

