Church vandal sought in Biglerville

BIGLERVILLE, Pa. – (WHTM) – State police in Adams County are looking for someone who spray-painted a Biglerville church overnight.
Authorities say the suspect, wearing a tan or brown hooded sweatshirt, spray-painted a brick wall on Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church on Franklin Street.
Police say the suspect also sprayed a garage shortly before 2 a.m. Tuesday before fleeing down an alley toward North Main Street.
Anyone with information to help police can call the PSP barracks in Gettysburg at 717-334-8111.
