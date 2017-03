WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – The Florida woman acquitted in 2011 of killing her young daughter Caylee Anthony says she still doesn’t know how the last hours of the 2-year-old’s life unfolded.

In exclusive interviews with The Associated Press, Casey Anthony says the last time she saw her daughter, she “believed that she was alive and that she was going to be OK.”

Anthony was convicted of lying to police, and served three years awaiting trial.

