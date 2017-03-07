Body of missing Duquesne student found

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Authorities say a body found in the Ohio River near Pittsburgh has been identified as that of a Duquesne University student missing since January.

Officials in Allegheny County said the body was reported just before 9 a.m. Monday about 30 feet from the Groveton Boat Club in Robinson Township.

Police chief Dale Vietmeier said the county medical examiner’s office had identified the body as that of 23-year-old Dakota James, who had been missing since Jan. 25.

Emergency workers and volunteers searched on foot, in boats and using drones along the river for any sign of James over the weekend.

Duquesne University president Ken Gormley said he was “deeply saddened” by the discovery. Pittsburgh Mayor William Peduto offered his condolences to the family and university community and thanks to law enforcement.

