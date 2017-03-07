A new generation of sexting and suspicion

Warning: Due to adult language and content, this podcast episode is not appropriate for children.

It’s not unheard of for “kids these days” to talk about swapping nude pictures just as casually as they’d chat about going to the movies. The issue of sexting has serious legal consequences, but its effects on society hit even people who don’t have kids. Amanda St. Hilaire, Kendra Nichols, and guest host Pat Welter share their thoughts and stories about privacy, the gender differences in how we discuss this issue, and the repercussions of constantly-changing technology. They also delve into why it’s becoming harder for us to trust institutions.

Plus, Pat publicly shares a big announcement, along with a behind-the-scenes look at his recent sports story of fortitude and perseverance in a local family.

Subscribe to On Deadline in iTunes or Google Play Music to get episodes automatically delivered to your electronic device each week. You can also listen on Stitcher or in the player below:

Write a review, send us an email, or message us on Facebook to share your thoughts or suggest a topic for discussion.

Below are links and references from this week’s episode: