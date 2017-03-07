3 arrested in Dover for ATM skimming device

DOVER, Pa, (WHTM) – Police say they arrested three York County people who were in possession of an ATM skimming device.

Diandra A. Santana, 26; David C. Williams, 33; and Tyrone C. Pegram, 28, also had multiple credit cards from different banks and institutions, some with names and some blank, and a pack of plain chip-infused cards still sealed in plastic, Northern York County Regional police said in charging documents.

Skimming devices are placed over an ATM’s card reader to illegally gather data from a bank card’s magnetic strip. The stolen data is then used to make fake bank cards.

An officer had stopped Santana in Dover on Friday because a center brake light wasn’t working on the SUV she was driving. The officer said the SUV had a strong odor of marijuana, and Williams was lying across the back seat with a suspected marijuana cigarette on his lap.

The officer also found “cartons and cartons of Newport Box 100’s cigarettes” in multiple Rutter’s store bags.

An employee at the Rutter’s in Dover told police the group had just left the store and Santana had tried to buy cigarettes with a credit card that was declined. The employee said Santana used another card to buy a carton of Newport cigarettes, and she said Santana had purchased multiple cartons earlier in the week.

Santana told investigators she and Williams had been going store to store to buy cigarettes for “at least six months.” She said she receives $17.50 per carton and Williams makes the cards, the complaint states.

All three were charged with access device fraud, conspiracy to commit access device fraud, and possession of instruments of crime.

Williams also faces drug charges and Pegram is accused of giving the officer a false identification.

Each was placed in York County Prison on $50,000 cash bail.

