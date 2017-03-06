Trump travel order to apply to those seeking new visas

JULIE PACE, JILL COVIN, Associated Press Published:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at the White House in Washington, Sunday, March 5, 2017, from a trip to Florida. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump’s new travel ban order will temporarily halt entries to the United States for people from six Muslim-majority countries who are seeking new visas.

That’s according to a fact sheet distributed to lawmakers and obtained by The Associated Press.

Trump will sign the order on Monday. The new directive aims to address legal issues that arose from the original order, which was blocked by the courts.

According to the fact sheet, people from Sudan, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia and Yemen who do not currently have valid visas will be blocked from coming to the U.S. for 90 days.

Iraq was originally included on the list of banned countries. But according to the fact sheet, Iraq was removed from the order after agreeing to increase cooperation with the U.S. government on vetting of its citizens applying for a travel visa.

