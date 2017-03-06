Toomey says repeal of Medicaid expansion must be negotiated

Marc Levy, Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Oct. 11, 2016, file photo, Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., campaigns in Villanova, Pa. Sen. Toomey is turning to the target of some of his toughest criticism to help him in his life-or-death re-election bid in Democratic-leaning Pennsylvania: President Barack Obama. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

Republican U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania says dealing with the Medicaid expansion in a repeal of President Barack Obama’s health care law must be a “negotiated agreement.”

Toomey also said Monday that the sickest people should be covered through a high-risk pool that is subsidized by the government to make it affordable.

Toomey’s comments came during a stop at the studio of Philadelphia’s KYW-TV, where he answered several questions submitted online.

Toomey is heavily critical of Obama’s health care law, and says a transition to a new health insurance system could take a couple years.

He gave no details about what he thinks should replace the Medicaid expansion. or whether he supports ending the extra federal subsidy under the Medicaid expansion for millions covered in Pennsylvania and other states.

