Rep. Perry calls for TSA changes

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – U.S. Rep. Scott Perry says he’ll introduce legislation for better oversight in the Transportation Security Administration.

Perry (R-Pennsylvania) says his bill would require a senior official to oversee reviews of disciplinary actions for misconduct by agents and supervisors.

He said under the current system, disciplinary actions vary wildly depending on the supervisor.

Perry said his bill also requires TSA to review spot inspection results to identify causes of systemic employee misconduct and take actions to correct those problems.

The legislation is in response to an incident last month at John F. Kennedy airport in New York where at least 11 people walked through an unattended security checkpoint lane.

