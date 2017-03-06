Police: Driver using heroin passed out with kids in car

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lewistown man was arrested after police said he passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle with his two small children inside.

Zachary Knepp, 26, had multiple bags of heroin and needles in the vehicle, and he admitted to using heroin and drinking alcohol, Susquehanna Township police said.

Officers found Knepp passed out Saturday when they responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle near the 4300 block of North Sixth Street.

Knepp was released after posting bond on $10,000 bail. Charges against him include endangering the welfare of children and DUI.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...