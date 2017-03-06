Police: Driver using heroin passed out with kids in car

By Published:
Zachary Knepp (submitted)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lewistown man was arrested after police said he passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle with his two small children inside.

Zachary Knepp, 26, had multiple bags of heroin and needles in the vehicle, and he admitted to using heroin and drinking alcohol, Susquehanna Township police said.

Officers found Knepp passed out Saturday when they responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle near the 4300 block of North Sixth Street.

Knepp was released after posting bond on $10,000 bail. Charges against him include endangering the welfare of children and DUI.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s