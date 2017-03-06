Police arrest driver in crash that killed 2

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – The 20-year-old York man who police say caused a crash in 2015 that killed two people has been arrested.

U.S. Marshals took Shazmir Martino into custody Monday on two counts each of third-degree murder and homicide by vehicle.

According to charging documents, on November 8, 2015, Martino, and three other men, fled the scene of an assault that left the victim unconscious. A Spring Garden Township police officer was investigating the assault on the grounds of York Suburban High School when the victim pointed out Martino’s vehicle, a 2003 Buick LeSabre.

The officer attempted a stop but Martino accelerated and began a pursuit northbound on Hill Street. The officer told investigators he saw Martino’s Buick swerve to avoid stopped traffic at Hill Street and Third Avenue. He said the car then slid through the intersection and appeared to be airborne and sideways when it smashed into a garage that collapsed onto the car.

Elijah Moultrey, 19, of York, died at the scene and his cousin, 22-year-old Brandon Moultrey, died hours later at a hospital. Martino and a third passenger were hospitalized.

Police said the Buick was going about 83 mph seconds before the crash.

Martino is also facing counts of aggravated assault by vehicle, fleeing and eluding, and accidents involving death or injury while not properly licensed.

