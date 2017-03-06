PA football players can sue

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) – An appeals court says two former Lackawanna College football players can continue trying to sue the school for injuries they allegedly suffered in a 2010 tackling drill.

A Lackawanna County judge had dismissed the lawsuit, saying a waiver signed by the players protected the school.

But The Times-Tribune reports the Pennsylvania Superior Court has revived the lawsuit and sent it back to Lackawanna County for more action.

The appeals court found that the judge didn’t properly consider the players’ argument that the waivers were invalid because the college was allegedly grossly negligent for not using certified athletic trainers when the players were injured. The school has denied wrongdoing.

Agustus Feleccia says he suffered nerve damage to his arm, while Justin Resch says he fractured a vertebra.

