Pa. auditor general says legal marijuana could help fiscal woes

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s auditor general says the state should consider legalizing marijuana to help it fix its budget problems.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale said Pennsylvania could generate up to $200 million a year in new revenue by taxing marijuana sales.

During a news conference Monday at the state Capitol, he said the state could create hundreds of new jobs, and it would save money by reducing arrests and prosecutions.

DePasquale pointed to Colorado, which legalized recreational marijuana in 2012. He said marijuana created an estimated 18,000 jobs in that state, and sales last year brought in $129 million in tax revenue.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...