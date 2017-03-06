Northern HS students offer helping hands

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – High school students in the Northern York School District are taking their learning programs outside the classroom and out of state as well.

Students in the Tech Ed club have put their construction skills to good use by repairing an outbuilding in Dover. Club members also traveled to Goldsboro to build a deck and a wheelchair ramp. The group also helped the Transcend Church in Harrisburg prepare for its first services in its main sanctuary.

This month, club members traveled on their first overnight, out-of-state trip to Wilmington, Delaware, to renovate a non-profit theater. The student workers restored parts of the Candlelight Theatre to improve traffic flow for both patrons and actors.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...