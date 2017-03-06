Mild start to the week with a few showers

After some cold air settled into Central PA for the weekend, increasing clouds and more warmth return for today and Tuesday. This short term surge of mild air will also bring rain with a cold front likely swinging through by tomorrow night. Today will start chilly and warm to near 50 degrees this afternoon as clouds increase. It will stay dry today with scattered showers developing tonight. Tuesday will feature scattered showers on and off throughout the day, with the best chance for rain coming during the afternoon and evening. There could be a line of gusty showers (and possibly a rumble of thunder) that moves through overnight Tuesday into Wednesday before skies clear and conditions turn windy.

By the end of the week, colder air returns to Central PA along with the threat for two rounds of precipitation. The first round looks to develop Thursday night into early Friday morning. Signs are pointing to this being a very light snow event. Temperatures at the surface would support this but we will be closely monitoring upper level temperatures to see if this becomes a wintry mix. Saturday into Sunday would be another round of precipitation that could bring a rain/snow mix to the area. Nothing looks significant at this time, but it is a reminder that winter isn’t over yet even though we may have turned our mental calendars. We will be monitoring these two storms all week and get more specific as the week goes forward. Stay tuned!

