Derry Township (WHTM) Hershey Entertainment & Resorts is holding a job fair Tuesday, for summer positions at Hersheypark. It’s from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Giant Center.

You can get interviewed on the spot for positions starting as early as April 8. Candidates 15 and older can apply online before the event to secure an interview spot

Apply ahead of time and find out what other jobs are available at Hershey Entertainment & Resorts.

