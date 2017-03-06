Lancaster man convicted in heroin-dealing operation

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man arrested last year with more than 16 grams of heroin has been convicted of several felony charges.

Jose “Coco” Gonzalez Gonzalez was recently found guilty in Lancaster County court of felony drug-dealing, receiving stolen property, carrying a firearm without a license, drug paraphernalia, and providing false ID to police.

In court, Assistant District Attorney Maria Cusick called three detectives who testified about was recovered from a bag Gonzalez had while at a storage unit on Campbell Avenue last July.

Gonzalez reportedly had 16.68 grams of heroin – worth an estimated $5,500 if packaged for street sales – drug-packaging materials, and a 9mm pistol, reported stolen out of Lancaster city.

Lancaster County Drug Task Force assisted in the investigation. Lancaster city police Selective Enforcement Unit filed charges.

Judge Jeffrey Wright will order sentence after a background check is completed.

