HIA removing trees that impact airspace

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg International Airport says Middletown residents may see a temporary increase in truck traffic during work to remove certain trees along the Susquehanna River.

The airport says the trees south of Susquehanna Street are obstructions that impact its airspace.

Truck traffic may be heavier on Union Street and Ann Street as equipment is hauled to the work site and the trees are removed.

A temporary road has been built to access the trees.

Residents are advised to stay away from the project area and the heavy construction equipment.

