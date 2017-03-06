Funding cuts a fear of dialysis patients

Randy Snyder has chronic renal disease; kidney failure as a result of diabetes.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s proposed budget would cut funding to the chronic renal disease program 85 percent, from $7.9 million to $1.3 million. A letter sent to dialysis patients Friday said the funding cut would directly affect 7,000 patients undergoing dialysis.

“He might not be able to have his dialysis and dialysis is what’s keeping him alive,” said Kathy Snyder, Randy’s mother. “It would drastically change his life, if not end it.”

Many are concerned the budget would cut medical services, transportation and pharmacy services. However, the governor’s office says the cuts will mostly impact insurance companies and “services provided will remain unchanged for individuals who meet the eligibility criteria.”

There is a budget hearing Tuesday to further discuss funding for dialysis patients.

