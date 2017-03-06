DUI suspect charged in December crash that killed Dauphin County woman

WILLIAMSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – State police have charged a DUI suspect in a fatal crash that happened in northern Dauphin County in December.

Scott William Kline II, 33, is charged with DUI, homicide by vehicle and involuntary manslaughter in the Dec. 19 crash that killed 66-year-old Bonita Ruth Reiner of Williamstown.

That crash occurred around 11:55 p.m. on State Route 209 in Williams Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police in Lykens, Kline drove while impaired into the oncoming lane of traffic. His vehicle struck Reiner’s vehicle, causing immediate fatal injuries.

Kline, a Lykens resident, was arrested Monday and arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Rebecca Margerum.

Bail for Kline was set at $10,000 and he was remanded to Dauphin County Prison.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for March 15.

