Cyberattack still idling Pennsylvania Senate Democrats

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The computer network for Pennsylvania’s Senate Democrats remains shut down by what they call a “ransomware” cyberattack that’s being investigated by the FBI.

The network was still inaccessible Monday, three days after Friday’s attack.

Senate Democratic staff aides say Microsoft is working on the situation, although caucus officials haven’t said what, if any, ransom was demanded. An FBI spokeswoman says under Department of Justice policy the agency won’t provide any update on an ongoing investigation unless or until charges are filed.

A ransomware attack is typically aimed at stealing sensitive information in an attempt to be paid for the data’s return, often in a digital currency.

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s office says the attack hasn’t affected the state’s networks, which are separate from the Senate Democrats’ network.

