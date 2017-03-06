Crews respond to mobile home, brush fire in Adams County

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Crews are on the scene of a mobile home and brush fire in Adams County.

Fire officials were alerted around 6:30 p.m. to the fire on Racetrack Road in Berwick Township.

The fire at the mobile home was reported to be fully involved, according to an Adams County 911 dispatcher. Surrounding brush has also been impacted by the flames.

There are no injuries reported.

Officials did not immediately release additional details.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...