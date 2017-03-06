Congress to probe Trump wiretap claim

The Associated Press Published:
Donald Trump
In this Feb. 27, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks to a meeting of the National Governors Association at the White House in Washington. A presidential address to Congress is always part policy speech, part political theater. With Trump, a former reality TV star, there’s extra potential for drama as he makes his first address to Congress. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Key members of Congress say they’ll honor President Donald Trump’s request to investigate his unsubstantiated claim that Barack Obama overstepped his authority as president and had Trump’s telephones tapped during the election campaign.

A U.S. official says the FBI has asked the Justice Department to dispute Trump’s allegation, though no such statement has been issued.

Obama’s intelligence director also said no such action was ever carried out.

Trump on Saturday made a startling claim of presidential abuse of power without evidence.

Trump is said to be frustrated by his senior advisers’ inability to tamp down the Russia issue.

