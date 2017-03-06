Central PA Food Bank to host annual Soup & a Bowl fundraiser

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank will host its 24th annual Soup & a Bowl event next week at the Radisson Hotel Harrisburg.
The March 13 event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and helps support those struggling with hunger.
Tickets purchased in advance are $25. Tickets purchases on the day of the event will be an additional $5.
Commemorative bowls will also be sold for $30 each.
The fundraiser will include a variety of soups, breads, desserts, live entertainment, pottery throwing and a raffle.
For more information or to purchase a ticket, click here.