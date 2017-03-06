Central PA Food Bank to host annual Soup & a Bowl fundraiser

WHTM Staff Published:

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – The Central Pennsylvania Food Bank will host its 24th annual Soup & a Bowl event next week at the Radisson Hotel Harrisburg.

The March 13 event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and helps support those struggling with hunger.

Tickets purchased in advance are $25. Tickets purchases on the day of the event will be an additional $5.

Commemorative bowls will also be sold for $30 each.

The fundraiser will include a variety of soups, breads, desserts, live entertainment, pottery throwing and a raffle.

For more information or to purchase a ticket, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s