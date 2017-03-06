Camp Hill residents to vote on liquor sales during May primary

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – A petition for a liquor referendum has been turned in by Camp Hill residents who will be voting in May on whether alcohol sales will be permitted in the borough.

Cumberland County’s director of election and voter registration, Bethany Salzarulo, told ABC27 Monday the petition needed 1,000 signatures and there were “plenty.”

Residents will have the chance to vote on the sale of liquor during the May primary election.

Camp Hill has been dry since the 1930s.

Giant Food Stores, LLC confirmed to ABC27 in December that it is interested in selling alcohol in the area.

In Upper Allen Township, a vote to sell liquor passed in 2015. Its first license went to Giant in October.

