The Brawny man is taking a break for a month.

A woman will wear the familiar black and red flannel shirt on limited edition packaging.

The Brawny woman is part of the #StrengthHasNoGender campaign which aims at celebrating women in the science, technology, engineering and math fields.

The limited edition Brawny woman rolls are available in eight-roll packages during March in Walmart stores across the U.S.

