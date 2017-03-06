Adele finally confirms she’s married: ‘I’ve found my next person’

Adele recently confirmed rumors that she tied the knot with her longtime partner Simon Konecki.

The British singer, who is currently on tour in Brisbane, Australia, mentioned her marriage while explaining the inspiration behind her hit 2011 song, “Someone Like You.”

“I was trying to remember how it was I felt at the beginning of the relationship that inspired that record because as bad as a breakup can be, as bitter and horrible and messy as it can be, that feeling when you first fall for someone is the best feeling on earth,” she told the crowd, “and I am addicted to that feeling.”

“Obviously I can’t go through with those feelings because I’m married now. I’ve found my next person,” she said, according to fan video. “But that feeling, when you first meet someone and everything about you just feels alive for the first time. I wanted to go back to that, and that is what this song is about.”

Rumors began swirling last December that Adele and Konecki were married after dating for five years.

They are parents to a 4-year-old son, Angelo.

A rep for Adele told ABC News they had no comment.

