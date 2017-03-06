4 workers fall while repairing barn roof trusses in Lancaster County

DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Four workers fell about 20 feet Monday afternoon in Lancaster County while they were repairing a barn that was recently damaged by a storm.

Police and EMS crews were called around 3:30 p.m. to the 2100 block of West Route 897 in West Cocalico Township.

Several building companies there were volunteering their time to make repairs needed because of storm damage.

Four workers repairing trusses on a large barn were injured when one of the trusses gave way, causing them to fall about 20 feet.

The extent of their injuries is not clear at this time.

