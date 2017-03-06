4 workers fall while repairing barn roof trusses in Lancaster County

WHTM Staff Published:

DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) – Four workers fell about 20 feet Monday afternoon in Lancaster County while they were repairing a barn that was recently damaged by a storm.

Police and EMS crews were called around 3:30 p.m. to the 2100 block of West Route 897 in West Cocalico Township.

Several building companies there were volunteering their time to make repairs needed because of storm damage.

Four workers repairing trusses on a large barn were injured when one of the trusses gave way, causing them to fall about 20 feet.

The extent of their injuries is not clear at this time.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s