3 children fall ill after drinking juice at restaurant, police say

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Three children became sick after drinking apple juice at a Lancaster County restaurant, police said.

A 4-year-old girl and a 10-year-old boy had burns to their mouths and throats, and both vomited after drinking the juice Friday evening at the Star Buffet, at 2232 Lincoln Highway East. A 6-year-old boy was experiencing stomach discomfort, East Lampeter Township police said.

An adult who was with the three children also experienced burns in his mouth after tasting the juice.

The children were transported to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment. The two children with more severe reactions were upgraded to trauma patients and flown to Penn State Hershey Medical Center. They were listed in serious but stable condition, police said.

The third child and the adult were released after treatment at Lancaster General.

Investigators said the juice was served in polystyrene cups and the reactions were confined to one group of patrons. No other customers reported any reactions or discomfort.

The restaurant remains open. The owner told ABC27 News they’ve been buying the same apple juice for 10 years and never had any issues. The juice was purchased from a store earlier in the day and was opened just before it was served to the children.

The Lancaster County district attorney’s office, the state Department of Agriculture, and the USDA are assisting in the investigation.

