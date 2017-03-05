Outdoors Report: semi-automatic rifles and hunting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)- The latest proposal by the Pennsylvania Game Commission is to allow semi-automatic rifles for hunting next season. There has been a lot of misinformation and confusion surrounding this, so let’s find out the facts right from the source.

What the commissioners did when they met here in late January where they gave what I would term broad approval to the use semi-automatic riffles for all seasons in which manually operated center fired riffles operated are now approved. For small game, there is no capacity limit. Any round or magazine would be permitted under this preliminarily approved measured. For big game, there is a limit of a five round magazine plus an additional round in the chamber a total capacity of six rounds.

What sparked this proposal? Why now?

The governor signed into law a piece of legislation that gave the game commission the authority to regulate automatic riffles. The commissioners when they met here for their working group meeting in December they began the discussion about what might be included as far as an update or an inclusion for semi-automatics in the coming license year. Well, semi-automatics were approved in the broad sense that doesn’t mean that the final approval is going to approve that.

There you have it. Now does this mean I have to go buy another gun? HHMMMM. Might not be such a bad idea after all.

For abc27 Outdoors, I’m Kermit Henning.

