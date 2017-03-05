Non-profit offers free heart screenings for students

By Published:
peyton-walker

EAST PENNSBORO, Pa. (WHTM) A local non-profit will be offering free heart screenings for students.

The Peyton Walker Foundation was established in 2014 to help increase awareness and survival rates for sudden cardiac arrest cases.

On March 18, it will hold a heart screening at East Pennsboro Elementary School in Enola from 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. The screenings are open to children ages 12-19. Students must register in advance.

At the foundation’s last heart screening clinic at Palmyra High School 185 kids participated. Unusual finding were found in 21 kids. They were referred for additional testing.

The Peyton Walker Foundation was created in honor of Peyton Walker. The Trinity High School grad was 19 years old when she died of cardiac arrest related to a genetic heart condition called Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy in 2013.

 

