Juvenile taken into custody after convenience store robbery

By Published:
police_lights_tilted_blue

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was taken into custody after an apparent robbery at a York County convenience store.

Just after midnight on Saturday, police noticed a person in a ski mask and black clothes, running from a Royal Farms store on South Queen Street in York Township.

After a foot chase, police were able to find the suspect at a nearby mobile home park, and he was taken to a juvenile detention center.

Police also recovered a bag with stolen money, stolen cigarettes, and a pellet gun they say was used in the robbery.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s