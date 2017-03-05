Juvenile taken into custody after convenience store robbery

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was taken into custody after an apparent robbery at a York County convenience store.

Just after midnight on Saturday, police noticed a person in a ski mask and black clothes, running from a Royal Farms store on South Queen Street in York Township.

After a foot chase, police were able to find the suspect at a nearby mobile home park, and he was taken to a juvenile detention center.

Police also recovered a bag with stolen money, stolen cigarettes, and a pellet gun they say was used in the robbery.

