Interfaith service planned at Steelton church after JCC bomb threats

By Published:
ap_36007034212

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM)  A local church is planning an interfaith prayer service after recent bomb threats at Jewish Community Centers across the country.

Transforming Hate Into Love will be held at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Steelton on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

On Monday, at least 200 people were evacuated from the JCC center on Front Street in Harrisburg. The center in York was also evacuated. Both centers received a bomb threat by telephone.

Sunday’s prayer service will include prayers, songs and stories shared by people of a number of faiths and backgrounds.

There will be a reception after the service in the churches social hall.

Dawn White will be live during abc27 News at 8 a.m. to talk with the Pastor Victoria Larson about what inspired her to host the service.

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church is located at 221 South 2nd Street in Steelton.

 

