LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Crews were called out to a three alarm fire in Lancaster on Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported just before 5:00, at a home on the 500 block of South Prince Street.

Much of the fire appeared to have been knocked out by 6:00 PM.

There is no word yet on if anyone was injured.

