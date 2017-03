CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) A free event will be held to raise awareness about Lyme Disease.

It’s called Tick Talk: A Conversation About Lyme.

The event will be hosted by Carrie Perry of Good Day PA. The keynote speaker is Heather Hearst the founder of Project Lyme. Doctors will be on hand to help educate attendees about the disease.

It is at March 4 at the West Shore Country Club. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. The event runs from 12 p.m.-2:30 p.m.

