Seven displaced after fire in Steelton

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Seven people, four adults and three children, are out of their home after a fire in Steelton on Saturday morning.

Crews were called out to the two-and-a-half story duplex on the 500 block of North 3rd Street at around 10:00.

One of the two apartments was destroyed, and the second one received extensive damage. In total, the damage was estimated to be around $60,000.

Nobody was hurt in the fire.

The Red Cross relocated the seven people living in the building.

The Dauphin County Fire Marshal is investigating what caused the fire.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...